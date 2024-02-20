Changes coming to deadly road in Lower South End

CHARLOTTE — Changes are coming to a deadly stretch of road in Charlotte’s Lower South End.

People who live nearby worry that the area is growing too fast to keep up with the upcoming safety improvements.

The area on South Tryon Street near Clanton Road is particularly dangerous for pedestrians.

There have been two separate incidents where pedestrians were struck and killed over the last two months.

Agnes Nash said she knew one of the two women who died from their injuries.

“It had an impact and affected me because she was somebody’s child,” Nash said.

Nash’s neighbor, Sarah Mathis, said she has expressed her concerns at Charlotte City Council meetings.

“They’re not going to be the only ones,” Mathis said about the deadly incidents.

The continuous construction on South Tryon Street doesn’t help, she said.

A spokesperson for the city said crews are adding a traffic signal near a development at Yorkshire Drive.

Crews will also modify the median, so drivers can only turn right in and out of Blairhill Road and Tryclan Drive.

“I think more needs to be done,” Mathis said. “That is a solution but more needs to be done.”

Nash is optimistic the changes will help keep her family safe.

“I would certainly hope so,” Nash said. “I would certainly hope that it will improve safety.”

Crews will connect Clanton Road to Blairhill Road and Tryclan Drive.

Channel 9 is asking city officials when the construction will be completed.

