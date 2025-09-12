Channel 9 sits down with Panthers linemen Derrick Brown after injury ended 2024 season early

CHARLOTTE — Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown is a key player for the Carolina Panthers, serving as both a captain and a foundational piece of the team’s defense.

Brown is back in the lineup after missing most of the 2024 season with a knee injury.

In addition to his role on the field, Brown is a husband, father, and real estate investor, balancing his professional and personal life with dedication.

“I very much enjoy watching something go from nothing and watching people be able to live in these things that we do,” Brown said about his passion for real estate.

Brown draws parallels between his work in real estate and his role on the Panthers.

“Some of the stuff we do in real estate, you never really know what’s under the surface,” Brown said.

>> You can watch Channel 9’s full interview with Brown this Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers set to unveil upgrades for fans at first home game)

Panthers set to unveil upgrades for fans at first home game

©2025 Cox Media Group