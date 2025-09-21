Channel 9 sits down with Panthers safety Lathan Ransom

CHARLOTTE — Lathan Ransom, a safety for the Carolina Panthers, is eager to gain more playing time, especially in a potential matchup against his former high school teammate Bijan Robinson against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I have thought of that moment,” Ransom said when asked about the chance to face Robinson, his former high school teammate.

The rookie is looking to continue to grow in his first season out of Ohio State.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown spoke with Ransom on his first season with the Panthers and what he hopes to achieve.

