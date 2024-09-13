Chaperone policy still in place as SCarowinds kicks off

CHARLOTTE — Get ready for some thrills and chills as SCarowinds officially opens Friday night.

If you plan to attend one of the largest Halloween attractions in the Carolinas it’s important to be aware of the park’s chaperone policy.

These rules were put in place after several incidents including shooting scares, fights, and chaos that has erupted inside of Carowinds over the years.

Anyone 15 years old and under will need an adult to get in or stay inside the park after 4 p.m. or they will be forced to leave.

An adult chaperone also cant have more than 10 kids with them.

It’s also important to note that purses, backpacks, and other bags are not allowed into the park.

Guests 16 years old and older will have to present a valid ID for entry.

