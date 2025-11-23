Charlotte Arborists Association hosts tree climbing competition at UNCC

CHARLOTTE — Did you know that there are professional tree climbers?

Well, some of them are competing this weekend at UNC Charlotte.

The Charlotte Arborists Association is hosting the event at Heck Lake.

The non-profit is dedicated to helping locals learn safe and effective tree care.

“Support your local arborist. Look for local arborists in your area,” said David Whitley, an event vendor. “Look for someone who is educated about trees. Malpractice is big in our industry because people don’t know.”

Saturday’s top finishers will compete Sunday for the title of ‘Master Tree Climbing Champion’.

