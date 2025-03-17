Charlotte area gains more restaurants, pickleball

CHARLOTTE — Several more Charlotte restaurants shuttered last month, though one particular neighborhood is picking up some new additions.

Plaza Midwood is set to add Sweetgreen, Bartaco and Clark’s Snack Bar this year. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual salad chain, and Bartaco, known for its upscale street tacos, have been confirmed as future tenants of The Commonwealth — a 12-acre, mixed-use development at Central and Pecan avenues.

Clark’s Snack Bar is set to replace The Good Wurst Co. at 3001 Central Ave. in March. Restaurateur Lincoln Clark is behind that concept, which will serve a variety of comfort foods. He was Good Wurst’s originator in 2020 before eventually selling his stake. Good Wurst recently shuttered the Plaza Midwood restaurant — the last of three locations it had in Charlotte.

Other local restaurants that closed in February include Queen City Craft and Gourmet, which shuttered at the Promenade on Providence shopping center after more than six years, and Cuzzo’s Cuisine, which ended its one-year run at Charlotte Premium Outlets. Cuzzo’s still has a location in the University City area.

Elsewhere in Charlotte, a venue that blends live burlesque, cocktails and high-end food just debuted in uptown; pickleball concept Tipsy Pickle opened its 35,000-square-foot location at Camp North End; and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar’s beach-inspired restaurant venture is slated to open this summer on Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s Concourse D.

And in Concord, Texas-based Shipley Do-Nuts has opened what is expected to be the first of several locations in the Charlotte market. That’s as plans have been scrapped for Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar at Christenbury Village near Concord Mills.

