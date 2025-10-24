Charlotte area’s hottest housing markets may come as a surprise

CHARLOTTE — ZIP code 28609, with a population of 7,000, was the Charlotte region’s hottest housing market for the third quarter. That ZIP is in Catawba County and encompasses the town of Catawba.

In Mecklenburg County, the hottest housing market for the third quarter is Cornelius’ 28031.

That’s according to The Business Journals’ latest quarterly analysis of the country’s hottest housing markets based on listing and sales data from Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The ranking is intended to emphasize sales and pricing momentum in each ZIP code, using a weighted formula that includes quarterly and year-over-year data. Only ZIP codes with complete data, an average sales price of at least $425,000 and at least 10 sales during the quarter were considered for the ranking.

The ranking isn’t meant to highlight the most expensive or the most popular markets, although some of those are on the list. Instead, the ranking spotlights ZIP codes where activity is surging, prices are dramatically rising or homes are selling at a faster pace.

