Charlotte attorney announces bid for U.S. House

CHARLOTTE — Brent Caldwell, a Charlotte attorney and activist, announced his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 14th District Tuesday.

Caldwell, who has a background in professional politics as a campaign aide and union organizer, says he is focusing his campaign on issues such as lowering costs for families, protecting democracy, and preparing workers for the future economy.

“The American Dream is under threat from people who want to dominate their fellow citizens economically and politically,” Caldwell said in his announcement.

According to the release, Caldwell’s platform includes expanding access to childcare, lowering grocery prices, and increasing retirement security to strengthen American families.

He also plans to lower healthcare costs by building on the Affordable Care Act and introducing a public option to increase competition and reduce premiums.

Caldwell aims to invest in affordable housing and address corporate practices that make housing unaffordable.

His agenda includes measures to end corruption in public life, such as banning stock trading by members of Congress and outlawing partisan gerrymandering.

Caldwell emphasizes the importance of ensuring that gains from new technologies result in higher wages and more family time.

