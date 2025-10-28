Charlotte City Council approves funding for Excelsior Club and Dream Center projects

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to allocate $1.5 million in taxpayer funds to the Excelsior Club project during their meeting Monday night.

This decision follows the county’s earlier approval of one-and-a-half million dollars for the Excelsior Club project.

In addition to the Excelsior Club funding, the council approved a transitional housing project at the Dream Center campus off Freedom Drive.

This project, backed by Charlotte businessman and chef Jim Noble, will transform the campus into 32 six-bedroom, six-bathroom homes.

The council also gave the green light to digital billboards and allocated funds for new traffic signals around the city, aiming to improve infrastructure and safety.

These developments reflect the council’s commitment to revitalizing historic sites and addressing housing needs in Charlotte, while also enhancing the city’s infrastructure.

