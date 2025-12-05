Charlotte City Council to buy rental homes for affordable housing

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is planning to buy three rental homes to preserve them as affordable housing.

Council will vote Monday to buy the three northwest Charlotte properties for $465,000. Two of the houses are on Catherine Simmons Avenue, and the third is located on Haines Street.

The city says they will renovate each unit and then give them to a nonprofit to lease them as affordable housing.

The three brick rental units were built in 1972, and each have 700 square feet of living space.

