Charlotte council member accused of fraud says email over reelection was ‘test’

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilmember Tiawana Brown says an email that was sent with her plans to not seek reelection was actually a test.

Channel 9 obtained the email, and it said Brown wouldn’t seek re-election for her District 3 seat later this year. The email referenced her recent federal indictment for fraud.

Brown now says she is still planning to run for reelection.

‘A test’

After Channel 9 reported on the email, Brown called and said that the email wasn’t true, and that it was sent to see if she could trust someone.

Brown acknowledged that she wrote the email, but she told Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno that she does plan to run for reelection.

The indictment

Brown and her daughters were federally charged for alleged fraud involving the Paycheck Protection Program. Channel 9 reported extensively on her indictment in late May.

Brown previously told Channel 9 she believes she is innocent, and she insisted she paid back the money for the PPP loan.

This is the statement that was sent on Tuesday:

“Hello, Family, Colleagues Constituents and Faithful Supporters of District 3,

It is with a humble and heavy heart that I share this message with you today.

On Thursday, May 21st, my life changed forever. After much prayer, reflection, and deep conversations with my family, I have made the difficult decision not to seek re-election.

The past three weeks have been overwhelmingly painful—for me, for my family, and for those who love and support me. The media smear campaigns, the hate, the silence of some I once called friends—all of it has been a storm. But through it all, we stood. We survived. We fought.

If there’s one thing you know about the woman you elected, it’s this: I am a truth-teller and a fierce defender of justice. I have never backed down from a fight rooted in love and truth. I was born into struggle—and I have risen through it, again and again.

It’s easy for people to pass judgment when they don’t understand how the criminal legal system works. That’s exactly why I’ve chosen to live my life as an open book—and why I’ve dedicated myself to fighting against a system that was never designed for us.

As of now, two individuals—Mr. Montravias King and Ms. Joi Mayo—are seeking the District 3 seat. I want to be clear: I will not be endorsing anyone in this race.

I will stay in the seat that you put me in until my term ends in December 2025.

Many of you have sent cards, flowers, messages, and made personal visits encouraging me to run again. Please know: this decision was not made lightly. I carry your love with me as I take the next steps.

I look forward to what the future holds. I will remain present, active, and deeply rooted in the community that raised and supported me. I am committed to continuing to serve, to heal, and to walk through this legal battle with my head held high and my faith unwavering.

All my life I’ve had to fight. And when we fight, we win. Until the next chapter—thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

With love and patience, Councilwoman Dr. Tiawana Brown District 3, Charlotte City Council"

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

