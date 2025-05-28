City councilmember calls for investigation after repeated closed session leaks

CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte City Council members think their colleagues are leaking “confidential” information.

If you are wondering whether any of the city councilmembers addressed the PPP fraud charges against councilwoman Tiawana Brown at Tuesday night’s council meeting -- the answer is no.

However, there was discussion about one of the council’s other recent controversies: the city settling with the police chief following a feud between him and a former councilmember over officers wearing protective vests.

After dealing with one controversy after another, there appears to be a serious lack of trust among some council members.

“I, personally have a concern with what we have witnessed repeatedly when it comes to our closed sessions,” Council Member Lawana Mayfield said.

In recent weeks, those closed sessions have included conversations about a $305,000 settlement for embattled Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

“We are having very sensitive conversations and that information is then being reported to the media either verbatim or, in some cases, incorrectly, and we do not know which one of the members is providing this information,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield, an at-large city councilwoman, asked city attorney Anthony Fox what it would take to learn the source of the leaks.

“What do you need in order for you to move forward to, one, do an investigation and/or identify, can there be language to say no cellphones, no smartphones, no nothing in our closed session,” she asked.

“Partly, that may include our office or having an outside firm conduct that, but it would require a directive of this council,” Fox said.

In other words, six councilmembers, a majority of the council, would have to support the measure.

“And to give us recommendations on what we can do as a council, council members cannot censure each other, but there has to be a level of accountability,” Mayfield says.

Mayfield was hoping a council committee could start working on new closed session guidelines. But Mayor Vi Lyles thinks it’s best they not be so hasty.

“I’m not saying that I have a position one way or the other on it, I’m just saying it would be good for the council to have some time to think it through,” she said.

It’s been reported that some councilmembers left before that controversial vote on the settlement for police chief Johnny Jennings -- and that they were recorded as a yes vote.

Some council members questioned that.

The city attorney told the council that, unless a councilmember is excused from a meeting due to financial conflicts of interest, state law requires their vote be recorded in the affirmative.

