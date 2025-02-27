Charlotte couple sentenced for roles in illegal firearm activities

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man and his girlfriend were sentenced for their roles in illegal firearm activities, as announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Lawrence J. Cameron.

Keon Deangelo Steele, 20, received a 41-month prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a machine gun. His girlfriend, Anna Micaiah Denise Mack, 22, was sentenced to 24 months of probation for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

The announcement was made by Lawrence J. Cameron, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, with support from Bennie Mims, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Charlotte Field Division, and Chief Johnny Jennings of the CMPD.

Between May and June 2023, Steele sold multiple firearms to undercover officers. On July 6, 2023, Steele offered two firearms and two Glock switches for sale to an undercover officer.

A Glock switch is an illegal device that converts a conventional firearm into a machine gun. Law enforcement arrested Steele and Mack at a meeting location where they were found waiting inside a vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a Glock 42, .40 caliber pistol outfitted with a Glock switch and an additional Glock switch.

The investigation revealed that Mack purchased two firearms, a Glock 22 and a Glock 48, from a federal firearms dealer in Gastonia on June 13, 2023. She falsely claimed to be the actual buyer on ATF Form 4473, when in fact she was purchasing them for Steele.

Court records indicate that Mack straw purchased at least seven firearms for Steele over a few weeks. Steele pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun on June 27, 2024, while Mack pleaded guilty to making a false statement on April 4, 2024.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasizes the seriousness of straw purchases, which are federal crimes punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The public is urged to contact their local ATF office for more information on avoiding participation in such activities.

