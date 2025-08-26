Charlotte Douglas Airport gears up for busy Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is preparing for a busy Labor Day weekend, expecting approximately 204,000 passengers to pass through its Transportation Security Administration checkpoints from Thursday to Tuesday.

This figure represents a 2.4% decrease compared to the record-breaking 2024 Labor Day weekend, but it is an almost 14% increase from the previous record-setting 2023, airport officials stated Tuesday in a news release.

Nationwide, the TSA anticipates screening over 17.3 million passengers and crew during the holiday period.

In total, Charlotte Douglas forecasts over 856,000 passengers during the holiday period, marking a 6.6% decrease from the same time last year, but consistent with 2023.

Travelers are encouraged to review CLT’s “Don’t Wing It, Prepare to Fly!” guide, which includes information about the parking reservation Royalty Program, REAL ID, as well as food, beverage, and retail offerings.

Travelers should be inside the terminal at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Flyers are also advised to check security and shuttle bus wait times at cltairport.com or on the CLT Airport app.

