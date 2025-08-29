Charlotte Douglas International Airport gears up for busy holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE — Monday is Labor Day, marking the unofficial end of the summer season, and that means people are hitting the roads, and the skies for the long weekend.

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, officials are expecting more than 850,000 passengers through Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says this will be the busiest Labor Day holiday weekend in 15 years with 52,000 flights scheduled for takeoff. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 17 million passengers over the next week.

American Airlines is gearing up for the busy weekend in Charlotte just days after the airline announced two significant new investments, including plans for a new Flagship Lounge and expanded Admirals Club spaces.

“After a big week at CLT, American is ready to kick off Labor Day weekend travel and serve hundreds of thousands of customers,” Ralph Lopez Massas, American’s Senior Vice President of CLT Operations, said.

American Airlines has introduced new technology to enhance the customer experience at CLT. Connection-saving technology has been implemented to help passengers make their connecting flights, and smoother boarding processes have been introduced with updated groups and additional time.

The airline’s partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection has led to Enhanced Passenger Processing, a biometric screening system that reduces wait times for U.S. citizens returning from abroad.

American Airlines has also announced a new multiyear sports partnership as the official airline sponsor of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, offering exclusive travel benefits and game day experiences for AAdvantage members.

A spokesperson with American Airlines said the CLT hub has seen improvements in customer satisfaction scores, and the airline has doubled its use of the Hub Efficiency Analytics Tool to manage operations during adverse weather conditions.

With these investments and enhancements, American Airlines says it is poised to deliver a seamless travel experience for passengers at CLT during the Labor Day weekend and beyond.

VIDEO: American Airlines partners with Panthers, Charlotte FC to offer fans exclusive perks

American Airlines partners with Panthers, Charlotte FC to offer fans exclusive perks

©2025 Cox Media Group