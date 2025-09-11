Charlotte family displaced after deliberately set fire

CHARLOTTE — A fire on the 600 block of Longacre Drive in Charlotte was intentionally set, causing $11,000 in damage, according to fire investigators.

The fire, which occurred on Thursday, was quickly controlled by firefighters.

One occupant was transported with minor injuries by MEDIC, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the affected family.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is currently investigating the incident to gather more details about the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.

VIDEO: Firefighter recalls harrowing 9/11 experience at Ground Zero

Firefighter recalls harrowing 9/11 experience at Ground Zero

©2025 Cox Media Group