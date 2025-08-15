Charlotte FC preparing for home match in midst of strong playoff push

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is making a strong push for a playoff spot with eight games left in the regular season, having won five straight league games, including a 1-0 victory against Cincinnati last week.

The team will play five of its remaining eight matches at home, starting this weekend. Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream emphasized the importance of these home games, stating that they represent 15 potential points that the team aims to secure.

“That’s 15 points for us. Points that we should be taking home. Obviously those are not guaranteed points, but with the way we play at home, the record we have, it’s important for us to come away with maximum points in those five games,” said Ream.

Charlotte FC’s recent success has been highlighted by its ability to secure victories on the road and will return to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night with a match against Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m.

