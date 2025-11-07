Charlotte FC star Adilson Malanda talks next playoff match, plans for future

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC’s playoff hopes remain alive as they prepare for a decisive match against New York FC this Friday, with star defender Adilson Malanda playing a crucial role.

Malanda, a 23-year-old standout defender for Charlotte FC, has been instrumental in the team’s success this season. Despite planning to join Middlesbrough FC in Europe after the season, Malanda is focused on finishing strong with his current team.

“The first day I came I knew I wanted to go back to Europe,” Malanda said. “Being able to finish the season with the boys who gave everything for me. I’m trying to do the same for them.”

Charlotte FC forced a third match in their playoff series with New York, reclaiming home advantage after a critical save by goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Malanda expressed confidence in Kahlina.

“I knew Kahlina was going to save at least one of them,” Malanda said.

The save was a pivotal moment, providing a collective sigh of relief for the team and their fans. As they prepare for the winner-takes-all match, Malanda emphasized the team’s determination to achieve a milestone.

“We can put the club in a position we’ve never been. That’s what everyone is working for right now,” he said.

Charlotte FC will take on New York City FC inside Bank of America Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

