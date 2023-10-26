Charlotte Fire launches accelerated program to recruit firefighters

CHARLOTTE — Staffing shortages continue to be top of mind for police and fire departments in Charlotte.

Now, there is a new incentive to encourage people to want to become first responders.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura delves into the Charlotte Fire Department’s new program aimed at doing just that.

The accelerated program cuts down the department’s normal court time of six months to just four, with the goal being to get the trainees into the firehouse faster.

Instead of focusing on textbook-style training, they’re evaluated based on their skill set and ability to adapt to Chalotte-specific problems.

All who participated in the program received previous fire training from other departments before joining the Charlotte Fire Department.

Sydney Rowe said he wanted to join the department for the challenge.

“Something different every day. It’s never the same thing that’s happening,” Rowe said.

