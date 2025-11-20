Local

Dozens of firefighters battle three-alarm blaze in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters battled a three-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte Thursday morning.

It started just before 3 a.m. on Sycamore Creek Drive, according to Charlotte Fire. That’s just off Arrowood Road.

MEDIC said no one was hurt.

The fire department says it took 75 firefighters less than an hour to get it under control.

Crews are now working to figure out how the fire started.

