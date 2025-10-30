Charlotte hosts inaugural Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health

CHARLOTTE — Students, professional and community leaders came together in Charlotte for the inaugural Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health Thursday.

Channel 9’s Erica Bryant emceed the event, which aims to raise awareness for the millions of people battling mental illness around the globe. It was organized by Mental Health of America of Central Carolinas.

In attendance was longtime mental health advocate and VP for Health Equity & Engagement with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Victor Armstrong.

“Where I think we need to be is in more of a prevention mode and how to keep people from reaching that point of crisis, but it’s hard to get to that point when it feels like everything is on fire,” Armstrong said.

He says community partnerships are key to building mental health wellness on a larger scale, but he says individuals should also mind their own mental health.

“Doing things, like setting aside time for yourself during the day to just shut down and be quiet, being able to set aside time for prayer or meditation, whatever works for you,” he said.

Data shows millions of Americans are affected by mental illness each year. Thursday’s conference was packed with workshops, keynotes, and hands-on sessions, all working to raise awareness and erase stigma. Armstrong says change starts with each of us.

“There’s this slogan — check on your strong friends,“ he said. ”Don’t assume that everyone has it all together because you never know who’s struggling and hurting."

The conference is a part of a regional movement to expand access and support for mental health services.

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources, use this county-by-county resource guide for services in your area.

VIDEO: Nonprofit provides free mental health care to uninsured residents in Central Carolinas

Nonprofit provides free mental health care to uninsured residents in Central Carolinas

©2025 Cox Media Group