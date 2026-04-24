Charlotte Housing Impact Fund raises $100M

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Housing Impact Fund has received a major boost after raising more than $100 million from the private sector.

The fund works to create affordable housing in Charlotte. The money is used to buy, renovate, and maintain up to 1,500 apartments.

Over the past five years, the Housing Impact Fund has assisted more than 5,000 families, including people like Aisha Johnson.

“The city has a lot of programs to offer, but if you don’t try to reach out and and try to help yourself...you gotta want to help yourself, you gotta want to do better for yourself,” she said.

Anyone in need of affordable housing can review county-by-county resources on the Priced Out of Charlotte guide by Channel 9.

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