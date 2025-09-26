Local

Charlotte housing market posts first drop in new listings since March 2024

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Despite fewer homes hitting the market last month, overall inventory in the Charlotte region has surged by 26.7% over the year. (Grace Cary)
CHARLOTTE — New listing activity in Charlotte’s housing market slipped in August for the first time in more than a year.

Just shy of 5,000 new listings hit the local market last month, down 3.5% over the year and 7.5% from July, according to Canopy Realtor Association’s latest housing report. That metric posted double-digit, year-over-year growth during the spring months but had cooled some in June (+1.8%) and July (+4.7%). August marked the first month since March 2024 that new listings dropped on an annual basis.

Despite the decline, overall inventory rose 26.7% — or by about 2,500 homes — over the year to reach 11,902 properties on the market as of Sept. 5, Canopy MLS data showed. Over the month, inventory was essentially unchanged.

There remains a 3.3-month supply of homes for sale across the 16-county region, up from a 2.8-month level in August 2024. Nearly 2,900 of the total homes available are new builds, accounting for about a quarter of the market, Canopy noted.

