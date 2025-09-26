Charlotte housing market posts first drop in new listings since March 2024

CHARLOTTE — New listing activity in Charlotte’s housing market slipped in August for the first time in more than a year.

Just shy of 5,000 new listings hit the local market last month, down 3.5% over the year and 7.5% from July, according to Canopy Realtor Association’s latest housing report. That metric posted double-digit, year-over-year growth during the spring months but had cooled some in June (+1.8%) and July (+4.7%). August marked the first month since March 2024 that new listings dropped on an annual basis.

Despite the decline, overall inventory rose 26.7% — or by about 2,500 homes — over the year to reach 11,902 properties on the market as of Sept. 5, Canopy MLS data showed. Over the month, inventory was essentially unchanged.

There remains a 3.3-month supply of homes for sale across the 16-county region, up from a 2.8-month level in August 2024. Nearly 2,900 of the total homes available are new builds, accounting for about a quarter of the market, Canopy noted.

Read more on the Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Action 9 investigation sparks new NC real estate law

Action 9 investigation sparks new NC real estate law

©2025 Cox Media Group