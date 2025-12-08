Charlotte Invitational sees attendance drop for this year’s exhibition

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Invitational tennis exhibition experienced a 35% decline in attendance during its encore edition at Spectrum Center on Thursday, but organizers remained satisfied with the event’s outcomes.

The exhibition featured a doubleheader of men’s and women’s singles matches, with Venus Williams competing against Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe facing Tim Fritz.

Attendance dropped to 10,592 at the 19,000-capacity arena for this year’s exhibition.

The Charlotte Invitational debuted last December, attracting a near-sellout crowd of 16,194 fans.

