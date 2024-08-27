Charlotte is Home Center offers support for families newly arriving in the US

CHARLOTTE — A woman who immigrated to the U.S. and resettled in Charlotte 20 years ago is helping others on a similar journey.

Sil Ganzo’s own life inspired her to launch an organization called Our Bridge for Kids a decade ago. It provides support to immigrant families newly arriving in the U.S.

“Yes, we all need affordable housing and healthcare, but there’s a specific way in which immigrants can be better supported,” Ganzo said.

That work culminated in the Charlotte is Home Center, which had a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.

