Charlotte Knights to push more entertainment in 2026 after attendance dip

CHARLOTTE — Minor-league baseball is as much about affordability and nonstop promotions as it is about baseball. When the Charlotte Knights begin a new season next week, the Triple A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox will have entertainment even more top of mind than usual.

“The big thing is creating energy in the ballpark from the minute you get out of your car,” Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski told CBJ during an interview at Truist Field. “We’re going to take it in steps: more music, more entertainment, more in-game entertainment.”

They’re trying several things this season, from bands and DJs in the main plaza before and after home games to a kids’ club branded with mascot Homer the Dragon that includes a ticket to all 13 Sunday home dates for $49 for children ages four to 12.

Two drone shows and 39 themed nights are also part of the Knights’ lineup this season, along with, fireworks. There will be 16 fireworks nights in 2026, comparable to recent years.

Charlotte’s home opener is March 27.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Charlotte Knights collecting items for those impacted by Tropical Storm Helene

Charlotte Knights collecting items for those impacted by Tropical Storm Helene

©2026 Cox Media Group