Motorcycle crash with multiple patients closes both sides of interstate, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A crash involving motorcycles has led to the closing of both sides of Interstate 485 outer in North Charlotte

Two patients are being treated for serious injuries and have been transported to the hospital after a crash involving motorcycles on I-485.

The interstate has been closed on both sides a mile after Exit 26 near Huntersville.

No further information has been provided at this time.

