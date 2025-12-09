Charlotte man arrested for burglary in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday Demontrell William White was arrested and charged with felony breaking and or entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property after stealing over $2,300 worth of kitchen appliances from a newly constructed vacant home in Lincoln County.

The suspect was caught after the stolen items were listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The vehicle used in the crime was recovered, and White was taken into custody and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a no hold bond.

