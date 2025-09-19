Charlotte man sentenced to 7 years for assault on federal officers

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte 29-year-old has been sentenced after facing charges following an assault on federal officers, officials said.

Erik Dezjhion Tillman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for assaulting federal officers, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Tillman was wanted on multiple warrants in Mecklenburg County and had a felony probation violation in South Carolina, according to officials. On Nov. 8, 2024, he attempted to evade arrest by ramming a vehicle into a U.S. Marshals Service SUV.

“Tillman ignored commands and attempted to escape,” said Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force found Tillman asleep in a parked vehicle. Despite orders to exit the vehicle, he started the car and drove it into law enforcement vehicles.

After his vehicle was immobilized, Tillman fled on foot through a wooded area. He was apprehended on Nov. 13, 2024, after another attempt to evade law enforcement.

Tillman will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals until he is transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

