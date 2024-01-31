Charlotte Marathon raises nearly $500,000 for Hemby Children’s Hospital

The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon just made its largest donation in race history.

Runners, partners, and sponsors helped raise more than $138,000 during the 2023 race.

The money supports Hemby Children’s Hospital.

The Charlotte Marathon has raised nearly $500,000 for the children’s hospital over the last 10 years.

“Like Tim Rhodes our race director, always says, it’s healthy bodies and a healthy community,” said Betsy Zarzour, coordinator with Team Hemby. “That’s what we’re really aiming for as the Charlotte Marathon and Hemby Children’s Hospital.”

This year’s marathon is on Nov. 16.

Click here to sign up.

VIDEO: Runners gather in Uptown for Novant Health’s 19th Charlotte marathon

Runners gather in Uptown for Novant Health’s 19th Charlotte marathon

©2024 Cox Media Group