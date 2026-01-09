Charlotte, Mecklenburg County leaders to testify in Raleigh about public safety

CHARLOTTE — State lawmakers have their eyes on Charlotte. Seven local leaders will be in Raleigh on Jan. 29 to answer the House Oversight Committee’s questions about public safety and crime in Charlotte.

Mayor Vi Lyles, City Manager Marcus Jones, Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle, CMPD Chief Estella Patterson, Mecklenburg County Manager Mike Bryant, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather will be testifying.

House Majority Leader and chair of the committee, Brenden Jones, says he wants to get to the root of the problem.

“We’re always seeking the truth,” Rep. Jones, R-Columbus, said. “That’s all we want.”

The hearing was announced just hours before Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Charlotte, and four former Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office employees filed a removal petition asking a judge to remove Garry McFadden from office.

That timing wasn’t planned. Representative Jones says he’s concerned about the allegations and plans to question the sheriff about a series of controversies in the department including inmate deaths and high-profile staff departures.

>>CLICK HERE for The Political Beat with Joe Bruno

“I think you’re given a five-gallon bucket of luck when you’re born and I think, ‘No Fault McFadden’ has dipped in his bucket more than one time,” Rep. Jones said.

He says Charlotte is a beautiful city with great people. The fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska shined a light on public safety in the Queen City. He wants to hear what leaders are doing about crime before determining if state action is needed.

“This is part of how the sausage is made,” he said. “We have to grind through it, find out what’s going on and see if we can help Charlotte get on the right path.”

All seven leaders from Charlotte and Mecklenburg County confirmed they will testify to the committee.

VIDEO: Sheriff Garry McFadden breaks his silence on misconduct, retaliation allegations

Sheriff Garry McFadden breaks his silence on misconduct, retaliation allegations

©2026 Cox Media Group