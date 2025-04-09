Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board to vote on superintendent’s budget

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board will vote on the superintendent’s budget on Tuesday.

Some school advocates and educators said it doesn’t give enough money to teachers, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Advocates said they want to see a 10% increase. However, Dr. Crystal Hill’s budget only includes 8% more for teacher salaries.

This is all contingent on a 3% state salary increase, with both the county and state projecting budget shortfalls.

At the state level, House Bill 192 calls for an average educator salary increase of 22% over two years. However, that is stuck in committee.

Governor Josh Stein’s budget proposal lists an increase of 10.6% over the same time period.

