Charlotte physician group buys Novant Health property

By Charlotte Business Journal

OrthoCarolina recently acquired Matthews Surgery Center at 701 Center Park Drive from Novant Health. (Google Maps)

CHARLOTTE — OrthoCarolina has expanded its reach with the acquisition of a Novant Health medical center.

The Charlotte-based orthopedic practice closed earlier this month on its purchase of Matthews Surgical Center, a 42,460-square-foot medical office building at 701 Park Center Drive in Matthews. OrthoCarolina operated out of the space prior to the sale. Now, it also owns and manages the ambulatory surgery center.

The property’s deed of sale had not yet been filed in Mecklenburg County as of early this afternoon. OrthoCarolina declined to provide the purchase price.

