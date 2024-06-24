Charlotte police release video of former officer stealing cash from person in custody

CHARLOTTE — A former Charlotte police officer was caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars from a man he arrested, video released to Channel 9 on Monday shows.

Channel 9 obtained the video on Monday after a judge ordered its release in connection with an incident that happened on March 14.

We previously reported when Henry Chapman, an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at the time, was arrested for embezzlement. Court documents say Chapman arrested a man for an outstanding warrant, but during the search of the suspect, Chapman took $900 in cash.

CMPD released about 20 different video clips, but two videos show the bulk of the man’s claim. One video is from Chapman’s body-worn camera, and it shows Moncre Moon being taken into custody.

Chapman was fired from the department after his arrest. The department says that in addition to the criminal charge, Chapman sustained two violations for body-worn camera and conformance to laws.

On Monday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings wrote a statement admonishing Chapman’s actions.

Jennings wrote, in part: “The video shows a CMPD police officer committing a crime, stealing money from a person who was in his custody. Adherence to the law is an absolute for police officers. The actions of former Officer Chapman were a contradiction to what we stand for.

I want you to know the detectives and leadership acted quickly when this incident was brought to light. Both a criminal investigation and an internal investigation were launched immediately. Chapman was arrested less than six hours after the incident following a continuous investigation and was placed on immediate unpaid administrative leave. I commend those who took those allegations serious enough to fully investigate this case which led to the arrest of one of our own.

This incident does not represent or define the men and women of CMPD who show up every day and night to serve our community. While one officer did violate his oath, thousands more are still here and stand strong on the oath they took. I commend them for their commitment to this department and to this city. I am proud to serve with them. And we are all proud to serve you.”

