Charlotte tab for major sports event could hit $80 million

CHARLOTTE — One of the leaders of Charlotte’s successful bid to host the 2027 CISM World Military Summer Games said Thursday that staging the event will likely cost $80 million — expenses expected to be covered by a combination of sponsorships, ticket sales, private contributions and, potentially, state government incentives.

The International Military Sports Council, known as CISM, operates the Olympic-style competition. In 2027, 10,000 military members from 100 countries are expected to compete in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

CISM’s Summer Games have been held seven times — Charlotte will be the eighth host — and debuted in 1995 in Rome. Billed as a “global celebration of military sportsmanship and camaraderie,” the World Military Games include competition in traditional sports and military skills such as target shooting, parachuting and the naval pentathlon.

Ike Belk and David Koerner, who started and run the U.S. Performance Center, located on the campus of UNC Charlotte, spent the past year lobbying and bidding to host the Summer Games. UNC Charlotte and Charlotte Motor Speedway are among the venues that will host events in 2027, Belk and Greater Charlotte Hospitality & Tourism Alliance CEO Mohammad Jenatian told CBJ.

