Charlotte Water evaluates health risks of sewage sludge used as farmland fertilizer

CHARLOTTE — A new report is highlighting the potential health risks of using sewage sludge as farmland fertilizer.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Charlotte Water is now monitoring the EPA report that found the sludge can contain dangerous synthetic chemicals.

Sludge from Charlotte Water’s treatment plant is recycled onto 10,000 acres of private farmlands across the Carolinas.

The department said it is considering alternative uses for the sludge.

VIDEO: Judge indicates lawsuit can continue after raw sewage damages woman’s home

Judge indicates lawsuit can continue after raw sewage damages woman’s home

©2025 Cox Media Group