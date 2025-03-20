Charlotte’s CIAA bid taking shape

CHARLOTTE — Organizers of a local bid to bring back the CIAA Tournament want to shift many of the tie-in events to Spectrum Center as a way of possibly unlocking more state government incentives funds while boosting attendance at games, CBJ has learned.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is leading the bid effort with help from city government, the Charlotte Sports Foundation and representatives from several major employers, among others.

The CIAA, a conference of historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, told CBJ last month that incumbent basketball tournament site Baltimore and Charlotte have confirmed their intent to submit bids by April 15. The CIAA has said it plans to select one city as the tournament host for three years beginning in 2027.

Two people involved in the talks confirmed that Charlotte’s bid is likely to seek three consecutive years starting in 2028 because the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament are already scheduled for Spectrum Center in 2027.

