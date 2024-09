You may want to check your spice cabinet. A new investigation found high lead levels in cinnamon products.

Consumer Reports tested 36 brands. It said 12 had high enough levels to deem a recall in the state of New York.

Right now, the FDA does not set lead-level thresholds for spices.

The study comes after North Carolina sparked a major recall of lead-contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches.

Here’s a list of the brands Consumer Reports tested:

Lead in 36 Cinnamon Powders Tested by Consumer Reports Twelve ground cinnamon powders and spice blends tested by CR had lead levels above 1 part per million, a level that New York state uses to indicate products that should be recalled. CR’s food safety experts say you should avoid those products. Depending on their lead content, the amount of the other products that are okay to consume each day ranges from up to ¼ teaspoon to nearly 16 teaspoons.

