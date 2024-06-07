Cherokee Tribe to start selling recreational marijuana

The Cherokee Indians are planning the recreational sale of marijuana which could start in about one month, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

The tribe opened the state’s first medical marijuana dispensary in April.

On Thursday, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Tribal Council approved recreational sales for adults.

Medical and recreational marijuana use is still illegal across the state. It’s only legal on the tribe’s land.

The tribe says recreational sales to members of the Cherokee Tribe could begin next month with sales opening to the public not long after.

