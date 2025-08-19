Cherryville man arrested for sexual assault of minor in Gaston County

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating a sexual assault involving a minor, resulting in multiple charges against a Cherryville man.

Gabriel D. McSwain, 23, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, and four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gabriel D. McSwain

McSwain was arrested on Aug. 15 by Gaston County Police and is currently held on a $500,000 secure bond in the Gaston County Jail.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Detective Z. Castaneda at 704-866-3320 or CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000.

