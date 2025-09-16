Local

Cherryville passes ‘Brunch Bill’ allowing Sunday morning alcohol sales

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — The Cherryville City Council approved a new bill to allow restaurants to sell alcohol before noon on Sundays, the Gaston Gazette reported.

The “Brunch Bill” was suggested by Five Spur Steakhouse on Main Street.

According to the Gazette, Council Member Gary Freeman said while he would “prefer to see people in church” on Sundays, he believes restaurant owners and patrons should be able to choose.

The Cherryville City Council passed the motion unanimously.

