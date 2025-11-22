Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office arrests bus driver on child crimes charges

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old public school bus driver from Moncks Corner as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Allan W. Bladorn was taken into custody on Thursday by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office after Investigator Brittany Robinson identified him as a suspect during an undercover online operation.

Bladorn, who was employed by the Berkeley County School District, was charged with Solicitation of a Minor and is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, officials said.

His cell phone was seized at the time of his arrest and will undergo forensic analysis by investigators.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges may be forthcoming as evidence is reviewed, officials said.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District for their quick response and assistance in the investigation.

