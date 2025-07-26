Christmas tree farms see rebound in western North Carolina

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville is preparing for the holiday season with thousands of Fraser firs growing under the summer sun.

Despite the warm weather, the farm is already gearing up for Christmas, with trees that have been growing for about thirteen years now standing tall and tagged with pink markers.

In 2024, Hurricane Helene brought significant flooding to Haywood County, which affected operations by damaging infrastructure and knocking out trees in Boyd Mountain’s lower creek-side field.

According to WLOS, 86% of small-scale farms in western North Carolina were physically damaged by Hurricane Helene.

