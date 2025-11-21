City of Charlotte allocates $100K to aid people impacted by CBP operation

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is allocating $100,000 to assist people affected by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation, aiming to support households experiencing economic hardships.

Agents were in the Queen City throughout the last week.

The funds will be directed towards income-eligible households facing financial difficulties due to disruptions such as business closures and other interruptions to household income. Crisis Assistance Ministry will manage the distribution of the funds.

According to the city, Crisis Assistance Ministry will collaborate with organizations like the Carolina Migrant Network, ourBRIDGE for Kids, and the Latin American Coalition to identify individuals in need of assistance.

Funding will be available to applicants regardless of race, gender, or national origin, ensuring equitable access to support. Eligible applicants must provide proof of household income, a social security number, and a photo ID to qualify for assistance.

This initiative by the City of Charlotte aims to alleviate the economic impact on families affected by the CBP operation, providing crucial support during challenging times.

