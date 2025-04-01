City of Charlotte asking for lawsuit involving arrest at airport to be dismissed

CHARLOTTE — An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not turn on his body camera before getting into a fight with a passenger at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the passenger involved is suing the city of Charlotte over the 2020 incident.

The city, however, is asking for the suit to be dismissed.

In their latest filing, they said the victim failed to find a “policy, decision, omission, or practice of the city that led to the injury.”

According to the Observer, city leaders determined the officer’s actions were egregious and suspended him without pay.

They also required him to go through remedial training.

VIDEO: Charlotte Douglas Airport to gain new security checkpoint, process more passengers

Charlotte Douglas Airport to gain new security checkpoint, process more passengers









©2025 Cox Media Group