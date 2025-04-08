City of Charlotte spends $100K on sewage lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte has spent more than $100,000 defending itself after its sewage destroyed a north Charlotte home.

Despite the damage, a federal judge sided with the city over the homeowner, Stephanie Walker.

A spokesperson for the city of Charlotte said the city has spent more than $100,000 on the case.

However, the city only paid Walker $45,000 for the damages to her home.

The ruling is being appealed.

