City gets first look at future Eastland Yards Park

CHARLOTTE — We now know what the new Eastland Yards Park will look like in east Charlotte.

New renderings of the park were released this week, showing what will be built at the former site of the Eastland Mall.

The park will include a splash pad designed with the former Eastland logo.

It will also include several “skateable” elements, and a three-tiered playground.

Construction is expected to start next year.

