Ekoke Living holds ribbon cutting at Eastland Yards development site

CHARLOTTE — After years of planning and construction, some of the Eastland Yards development is starting to open up.

It is the first step towards what will eventually become affordable housing for people 55 and older in east Charlotte.

Wednesday morning, Evoke Living held a ribbon cutting at the development after years of waiting and setbacks.

Site developers said COVID-19, supply chain issues, hyperinflation, and Tepper Sports and Entertainment pulling out of the site plans have given them significant obstacles since they were chosen to develop the former mall in 2018.

Tim Sittema, the managing partner of Crosland Southeast, said getting to this point has not been easy.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time these last few years to be doing a development and especially affordable housing,” said Sittema.

Those troubles caused the city of Charlotte’s Economic Development Committee to support a measure giving the site an extra $11 million in September, adding to the original $30 million price tag.

City Councilman Malcolm Graham said much of that money will go towards covering the cost of inflation. He said the investment will still pay off.

“Here we stand today, and I think it’s a testimony to the will and the power of the citizens to be patient, but more importantly, the commitment of the city of Charlotte to put its best foot forward,” Graham elaborated.

Evoke Living said providing affordable housing for people in need is their main goal.

One-bedroom units in the complex will be available for people over 55 with an income of around $600 a month.

Developers at Eastland Yards are expected to break ground on townhomes, single-family homes, and a county park within the next year.

Retail space and a sports complex are also part of those future plans.

