City hosts annual African American Festival

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Carole Hoefener Center was full of music, dancing and food Saturday, all meant to celebrate culture.

This year marked the 12th African American Festival. State Senator Joyce Waddell, who represents this district, was there.

We asked her her hopes for the festival in the future.

“We want to get more of our older people, our seniors, and we want to continue to be inclusive as more people move to Charlotte,” she said. “For them to know about this festival, for them to be a part of it.”

One of the performing groups was the Queen City Senior African Drummers and Praise Dancers. All members are over the age of 55. The oldest is 97.

