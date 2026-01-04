Civil rights activists rally against racially-motivated violence following Amazon driver shooting

ELLERBE, N.C. — Civil rights groups gathered in Ellerbe to stand against racially-motivated violence following the shooting of an Amazon driver.

Tashika Trimble and her 16-year-old son, Jonathan Leak, were shot at on Dec. 14 while she was working as an Amazon delivery driver. Timble said her car was struck by a shotgun blast as they were trying to verify an address during their delivery.

“My mom was putting the car in drive and we just hear a big old boom,” Leak said. “And you can hear the little pieces flickering everywhere.”

He said the gunfire came from a man standing on the road after they delivered the package at the correct location.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sidney Pittman and charged him with discharging a weapon into occupied property and injury to personal property following the incident.

But local and national civil rights activists are calling for more serious charges.

On Saturday, groups rallied at Macedonia Church in Ellerbe to respond.

True Healing Under God joined Union County Kids and Shank Rock Films to host the rally.

The rally took place at noon. Activists argued that the shooting underscored growing concerns about violence towards Black workers and called for justice for the victims.

John C. Barnett, a civil rights activist, said he’s calling on Richmond County officials to upgrade the charges against Pittman to include attempted murder.

“This was not an accident. This was not a misunderstanding. A mother and her child were placed in mortal danger while she was simply doing her job,” Barnett said. “Our goal is to ensure that the justice system treats this case with the seriousness it deserves.”

WATCH: Civil rights activist demands attempted murder charges in Amazon driver shooting

